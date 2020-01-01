SNOWBOARDER Awards

SNOWBOARDER Awards 2020

We are excited to announce the return of SNOWBOARDER’S RIDER OF THE YEAR honors as a part of our 1st Annual SNOWBOARDER Awards! Conceived in 1999, our Rider Of The Year accolades have been historically celebrated in print and online, but this year we will be announcing the winners of each category live and in person on February 6th, 2020 at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

For the latest iteration celebrating the movies, riders, and video parts that have dropped anywhere from January 1st, 2019 thru December 31st, 2019, SNOWBOARDER has expanded the voting to include the largest number of ballots we have ever had. With +350 past, present and future pro riders casting their votes for the individuals and projects that most influenced our culture this past year culminating into one big night, it is poised to be quite the party (FREE TO THE PUBLIC!).

Can’t make it? No worry. You can still participate! There is one award that is decided by you! The Men’s and Women’s Fan Favorite presented by Toyota is up for grabs by any rider that you deem is the most deserving for their performance over the past year. Vote below, and check back on February 6th to see who won!

VOTE FOR MEN’S & WOMEN’S FAN FAVORITES
Presented by Toyota


SNOWBOARDER Award Categories
(Nominees coming soon)

  • Mens rider rp20 winner
    Men’s Rider of the Year

    •
  • Womens rider rp20 winner
    Women’s Rider of the Year


  • Mens rookie rp20 winner
    Men’s Rookie of the Year


  • Womens rookie rp20 winner
    Women’s Rookie of the Year


  • Mens readers rp20 winner
    Men’s Fan Favorite Award presented by Toyota

    •
  • Womens reader rp20 winner
    Women’s Fan Favorite Award presented by Toyota


  • Mens video rp20 winner
    Men’s Most Valuable Video Player


  • Womens video rp20 winner
    Women’s Most Valuable Video Player


  • Online series rp20 winner
    Short Film of the Year

    •

  • Movie rp20 winner
    Movie of the Year




    • Follow Along at #SBDRAwards

