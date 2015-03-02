Altus Festival—Riding and Live Music, March 18-21 in Lake Tahoe!

Four days and four nights with 50+ world-class underground DJs in South Lake Tahoe! Combining music, nature, adventure and entertainment, the Altus Festival offers ski by day, party by night packages for the non-stop event running March 18-21, 2020.

“The Altus Festival will bring more than fifty of the most innovative artists and party brands from the global underground electronic music and old school hip hop landscapes to world-renowned South Lake Tahoe for four days and four nights of snow, dancing, and adventure. This multi-venue, slope-to-club experience, will see attendees take to the Heavenly Resort’s Lake Tahoe’s mountain playground by day on to premier venues, iconic casinos and bespoke Secret Parties by night. Altus mid-mountain day parties will showcase special performances set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Tahoes lake and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range that jaunts across the California-Nevada stateline.”

Packages and lineups below:

Photo Credit: Altus Festival

Altus Festival tickets include:

With our selection of tickets you can enjoy four epic days of house and techno savants, old-school hip hop icons, underground electronic up-and-comers, and globally renowned producers on piste and in the clubs. You must be 21+ to attend Altus Festival.

