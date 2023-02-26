Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Watch the live stream of the 2023 men’s snowboard superpipe final here at Dew Tour broadcasting from Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Tune back in for the High Air & Best Trick Jam presented by U.S. Air Force going down in the superpipe here:

Sunday, February 26 Schedule (All times in MST, subject to change)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM Superpipe High Air & Best Trick Jam presented by U.S. Air Force

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM Women’s Ski Super Streetstyle Qualifier and Final

7:15 PM – 8:45 PM Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Qualifier and Final