Watch the live stream of the 2023 High Air & Best Trick Jam open to all invited men and women ski and snowboard athletes to participate here at Dew Tour and going down in the superpipe at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Tune back in later this evening for the women’s ski and men’s snowboard super streetstyle qualifier and finals under the lights here:

Sunday, February 26 Schedule (All times in MST, subject to change)

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Men’s Snowboard Superpipe Final

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM Superpipe High Air & Best Trick Jam presented by U.S. Air Force

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM Women’s Ski Super Streetstyle Qualifier and Final

7:15 PM – 8:45 PM Men’s Snowboard Super Streetstyle Qualifier and Final