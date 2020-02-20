10 Barrel’s Hella Big Air Is Back For 2020—Your Chance At $20K!

Quick! Put these dates in your calendar! 10 Barrel’s Hella Big Air competition is stopping at three resorts coming up:

– March 7 at Copper Mountain

– March 28 at Mt. Bachelor

– April 18 at Mt. Hood Meadows

Photo Credit: 10 Barrel

Hella Big Air is BACK. Come watch riders huck themselves off a massive jump and compete for a hella big cash prize purse! Cash prize purse will be split equally between male and female competitors in both ski and snowboard divisions. Two jump take-offs to accommodate for a wider range of athletes to ensure maximum sendage. Free live music and free admission at each stop. Hella big airs, hella big beers, hella good times!​

Along with the free admission, the live music will be The Movement, Brother Ali, and The Pharcyde! What could be better than free shows and good beer?

Official rules and regs here!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!