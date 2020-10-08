20/21 Arthur Longo Outerwear Collection—Volcom Unveils New Line and Video

Longo’s new line is on the loose, as is a new edit chasing Arthur and friends around Japan. More from the Volcom desk below:

Volcom presents is proud to unveil the very well deserved 20/21 Arthur Longo Outerwear Collection. Arthur was a part of the process in designing every aspect of this Collection in true reflection of his flawless riding style to bring to you the Longo GORE-TEX Jacket, Longo GORE-TEX Pant, and Arthur Longo 91 GORE-TEX Mitt Signature Colorway.

Photo Credit: Tsutomu Nakata

Photo Credit: Tsutomu Nakata

Photo Credit: Tsutomu Nakata

This video was shot on location in January 2020 while touring with Arthur and friends shredding at resorts and hiking roadside backcountry on the island of Hokkaido, Japan and walking the streets of Tokyo, Japan.

Film and edit: Seth Huot
Additional footage: Olivier Gittler
Illustrations: Arthur Longo
Title art: Mike Aho
Guest riders: Ruiki Masuda and Takaharu Nakai.
Photography: Tsutomu Nakata

Music scored and performed by Mike Raveleson, recorded and produced by Seth Huot.

Learn more at: https://vol.com/longo

