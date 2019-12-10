2019-2020 BURTON QUALIFIERS TOUR ANNOUNCED

Back and bigger than ever, the Burton Qualifiers is snowboarding’s premier amateur contest tour and it’s coming to a resort near you. Free to enter and open to all ages and abilities, this is a chance for you and your friends to get together for a fun day of riding, cash prizes, and the opportunity to qualify for the finals! Now in its fifth season, the Burton Qualifiers tour continues to grow with the addition of two stops in Europe and a huge increase in prize money with $40,000 USD in cash up for grabs.

For the 2019-20 tour, Burton continues to expand this global tour by partnering with five of North America’s most-dedicated snowboard resorts, plus stops in China, Japan, and new for this season, France and Austria. These nine handpicked resorts promise to deliver the ideal conditions for up-and-coming riders to excel in a fun, inviting, and progression-friendly setting. Competitors can look forward to creative park setups with sculpted transitions, custom-built jibs and rails, as well as exciting one-off features unique to each resort.

2019-2020 Burton Qualifiers Dates & Locations

Saturday, December 14th: Trollhaugen, Wisconsin

Saturday, January 4th: Woodward Park City, Utah

Saturday, January 11th: Nanshan, China

Saturday, January 18th: Horseshoe, Ontario, Canada

Saturday, January 25th: Kandatsu Snow Resort, Japan

Saturday, February 1st: Boreal, California

Saturday, February 15th: Avoriaz, France

Saturday, March 7th: Flachauwinkl, Austria

Saturday, March 28th: Seven Springs, Pennsylvania (FINALS)

The Burton Qualifiers tour features eight semi-final events with the opportunity to advance to the final event at Seven Springs, Pennsylvania. Free to enter, each semi-final stop is open to the first 100 riders to register, with $3,000 USD up for grabs at each semi-final stop. Riders have the option of competing in two divisions—Open and 15 & Under. Riders in each division will compete in an hour-long, jam-style format that encourages progression, camaraderie, and all-around good times. A handpicked panel of judges will base their scoring on style, trick execution, and creative use of the course. The top-three riders in each division win cash prizes, with the top six riders earning an invitation to advance to the finals event to compete for a piece of the $20,000 USD cash purse at Seven Springs, Pennsylvania.

Five of this season’s stops across North America, Asia, and Europe include venues that are new to the tour. In Utah, we are excited to check out the brand-new facility at Woodward Park City. On the other side of the planet, we’ll be dropping in at Nanshan in Beijing, China, plus the snowy paradise of Kandatsu Snow Resort in Japan. Europe is now in on the action, too, with a stop at Avoriaz, France and Flachauwinkl, Austria—two resorts where snowboarding’s roots run deep.

Every stop of the Burton Qualifiers will include live event announcing to enhance the spectator experience and add to the already fun atmosphere. Competitors in the Burton Qualifiers tour will also be featured in complete online event coverage on Burton.com and in partnership with Snowboarder Magazine. And of course, the winners will be announced during a prize-giving ceremony at each stop with cash prizes awarded!

Congratulations to our 2018-2019 Burton Qualifiers Final winners—Keegan Hosefros, who won the Open Division, and Drake Warner, who won the 15 & Under division. The slate is wiped clean for the 2019-2020 tour—will you be the next overall Burton Qualifiers champion?

Registration for each stop will be from 10:00am–11:00am on the day of the event. Please arrive early to register as participation is capped at 100 riders per stop. Find out more details including specifics on the registration for each location, plus full results, photos, and video edits after each event at burtonqualifiers.com and by following #BurtonQualifiers.

The Burton Qualifiers are brought to you with the support of Burton, Anon, and Snowboarder Magazine.

