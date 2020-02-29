2020 Burton U.S. Open Women’s Halfpipe Finals with Stan—Last Resort Live

Happy LEAP DAY! We couldn’t think of a better calendar day to host a halfpipe final. Join Red Bull and Stan for the last day of Last Resort Live at the 2020 Burton U.S. Open for the Women’s and Men’s halfpipe final! First up, Maddie Mastro will look to take down the field of international riders including Ruki Tomita, Haruna Matsumoto, Xuetong Cai, and more in the women’s final. Watch the BTS stream with Stan above, or the mainstream feed from Red Bull TV below!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!