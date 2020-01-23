A Bad Closed Captioning: 2020 X Games Men’s Halfpipe Qualifiers

NO WONDER THESE TRICKS ARE SO HARD TO UNDERSTAND FOR THE AUDIENCE!

Reading lips is sooo 2016. Nowadays, with significant viewership coming from mobile, text on screen has become the primary delivery method for live-action commentary. As esoteric as hearing Craig McMorris describe the nuances of a frontside double cork truck driver 10 may be, his and his in-booth colleague’s insights are brought to the next level when digested through the filter of the closed caption scroll. Not only do we hope you enjoy this summary of closed caption gold from the 2020 X Games men’s halfpipe qualifiers, but we also wish Mac good luck in kicking that methadone! Screenshots below:

Sound off in the comments below!

