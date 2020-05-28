A Day in the Land of a Thousand Lakes w/ Roope Tonteri—Aimless EP. 5

Finnish ripper Roope Tonteri may have dreams of representing his country in skateboarding at the next summer Olympics, but with the Games currently pushed back a year, and qualifiers on hold, he’s not taking it too heavily. Take a cruise through rural Finland as Roope invites us along for a day of freshly fished breakfast, a bit of honest work, a skate session with the homies, and of course, a sauna to cap it all off.

From the Dew Tour desk:

Roope Tonteri has been an established pro snowboarder, as well as a winter Olympian, for the past ten years. What you might not know is that he’s also a very accomplished skater. In 2019, with the Olympics looming, Roope decided to make a push for the chance to represent Finland at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which would make him one of only two athletes to attend the Olympics for both snow and skate. With qualifying competitions pushed back, Olympics postponed, and the world on pause due to the global pandemic, we decided to check in with Roope to see what his days are looking like lately. Since we couldn’t fly a film crew out to Finland to hang out with Roope for a day, he was down to flip his camera to selfie mode instead, showing us how he catches his breakfast, what working on his parents’ farm is like, takes us on a skate session with the homies, and more. Stay tuned for more Aimless episodes to come, right here on Dew Tour.com.

About Aimless: What’s a day in the life of your favorite athlete like? We decided to find out. Between traveling for weeks at a time, premiere tours, video projects, competitions, and more, daily life for an athlete can be unorthodox. With no external pressures or plans, we’ll document their day as it naturally unfolds and provides a glimpse into a lifestyle not often seen by the spotlight, creating a unique chance to see how your favorite skiers, snowboarders, and skaters thrive in their own personal environments.

