A Photo Exhibition On Top Of An Italian Resort? Red Bull Illume Winners + Recap

Words and Event Photos: Chris Wellhausen

These days the power of photography is stronger than ever, and number of images being created is astounding. It can be difficult for photographers to standout as they deserve to, but thankfully the Red Bull Illume photo contest was introduced. Those that have submitted to the contest, that have been recognized through its exhibitions, can direct their gratitude toward photographer Ulrich Grill. Fortunately, Ulrich pitched the idea of the Illume contest to Red Bull, over 10yrs ago, as a platform to serve as an exciting opportunity to spotlight photographers, showcase the best images in the world of action and adventure sports, and amplify the importance of printed photography. “The Illume is a way to find new photographers. We are trying to create an environment where you don’t have to have a network or need to know people to be recognized. Only your image, the best you have, gets a chance to be included in the edition. Illume is an opportunity to give them wings, to give a chance to become one the really famous photographers. I am very happy with it.”

Each Illume is completed with an awards ceremony, an exhibition of the finalists’ images, and are toured in remarkable locations around the world. Since its inaugural curation and awards ceremony in Aspen at the Winter X-Games in 2007, there have been four other awesome editions of the Illume; Dublin, Hong Kong, Chicago, and now Italy. This year, The Illume received a record-breaking global submission of 59, 551 images that fulfilled the 11 categories. Those categories were Best of Instagram, Creative, Emerging, Energy, Innovation, Lifestyle, Masterpiece, Moving Image, Playground, Raw, and Wings. Amongst these were the new categories of Moving Image (a 30sec video clip) and Best of Instagram. This year’s gargantuan submission was broken down by 50 judges consisting of photo editors and digital experts from international publications in news, photography, and sports industry. I was honored to be invited to be a part of the Illume jury. It was an surreal experience seeing so many photographer perspectives from around the globe. Once the rounds of judging were complete, it set the stage for 52 finalists and the detailed attention was given towards preparing the new curations for public display. The Illume was blessed with an opportunity for its first stop in the three-year tour, to be atop the Italian resort of Kronplatz-Plan de Corones, in their fine LUMEN – Museum of Mountain Photography. The Lumen is made out of a former mountain station of the first ski lift of the resort that was built in 1963 and has been renovated, in 2018, into a uniquely beautiful museum experience, dedicated to the subject of mountain photography.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

The Illume finalists arrived in Kronplatz earlier in the week to attend workshops given by Illume’s partners and listen to guest speakers, veteran Illume Overall Winners, Fred Montagne and Lorenz Holder. In addition, the early arrival gave a chance for everyone to engage in the beautiful surroundings of Kronplatz. As amazing friendships were built, the anticipation of the awards ignited immensely by the minute. Late in the day, just a handful of hours before the awards, the sun surprisingly popped out of the wintery clouds and we caught sight of the Lumen Museum emerging from the top of the resort. After a gondola ride, over what felt like mid-winter snow conditions, we arrived at the top of the mountain to finally have the chance to tour the Lumen Museum and be that much closer the awards. The Lumen has multiple floors of fine crafted photography curations that consisted of historic and current imagery, photographic artifacts, and innovative displays. One of Lumen’s displays that gained the most attention was a giant mirrored room that reflected images infinitely through time and space. As we walked through the room, it gave you a feeling that was beyond euphoric. It was all electrified with DJ Max Benzoni’s beats vibrating through the museum while guests toasted beverages and snacked on delicious foods. Once the sun set colorfully over the impressiveness of Italy’s Dolomite Range, it meant it was time to witness the first presentation of this year’s Illume finalists’ and award the lucky category winners as well as the Illume’s Overall Winner. With each award announcement, the air was filled with an amazing amount of camaraderie and excitement, celebrating these winners. After the awards wrapped up, it was time for the grand finale, the unveiling of the finalists’ print images. We walked outside to see the images were illuminated in 6’x 6’ lightboxes that were positioned strategically in the snow, next to the museum. In the 60 images illuminated in the finals, there were three snowboard-related photographs.

Photo Credit: Dash Nosova/Red Bull Illume

One by Dasha Nosova, from Moscow, Russia submitting to the Illume for the second time. She made a striking image Sebbe De Buck, on the Summer glaciers in Folgefonna, Norway and it became one of the finalists for the Best of Instagram category. When speaking with Dasha, she described Folgefonna, “It’s one of my favorite places on earth. My happy place. The fjords, the vibe, I love it. We traveled to Folgefonna, Norway for some summer snowboarding, which is kind of a tradition for many of us. That summer it was raining a lot. We were there for seven days and it rained for five days straight, so we basically only had the last two days to shoot anything and just one day to make this jump session happen. This shot was taken during a short window when some light finally broke through the clouds. It was around 11:30pm which is sunset time at this time of year in Norway, so I set up a flash behind the jump to make the rider really pop. Orange and pink skies are pretty typical when shooting at this location, so in the end I was pretty excited to get more of a unique look with the dark clouds in the background. I’m thankful for the stormy weather, and to the guys for still wanting to hit the jump!”

Photo Credit: Andrew Miller/Red Bull Illume

Secondly, there was an impactful image created by California’s Andrew Miller, submitted for the Lifestyle category, of Travis Rice holding up a super 8 camera’s viewfinder up to a young Escher Burns-Low. Andrew says about the image, “These days it’s important to show the young the right path to preserve the soul of snowboarding.” He continues on describing, “As an action sports photographer it is easy to get tunnel vision on only seeking out and just wanting to shoot action and those moments directly surrounding it. I have totally been there and I feel that the process once things are aligned is pretty easy in a way to get a good shot. In my opinion lifestyle is much more of a challenge. Capturing those truly genuine, non-staged, off the cuff moments can be super tough because you can’t fake them. Developing a good relationship with your subjects, gaining trust and making them feel comfortable to the point where they almost forget you’re there with a camera is hard skill to master. There is something so pure and powerful about good lifestyle and portrait photography. To really understand this art and be able to invoke a strong connection or feeling to a person with that split-second capture will always been something I’m striving to do better.”

Photo Credit: Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Illume

Photo Credit: Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Illume

Photo Credit: Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Illume

Photo Credit: Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Illume

The third snowboarding image was that made by Lorenz Holder, from Munich, of snowboarder Seppl Ramsbacher, in Unterbrunn Germany, submitted for the Creative category. A category themed for images that have been enhanced digitally or in the darkroom through alterations made in the production or digital editing process. Lorenz described the experience on creating the photo as, “It was one of those rare days in the area around Munich when you actually can hit spots around your hometown because there is enough snow to ride. We decided to check out the local gravel pit, where I‘ve shot some BMX in the summer before and where I knew we would get the permission to do stuff. We found this conveyor-band that looked perfect for a little 5-0. I really liked the lines that the whole image created and how Seppl just fit in perfectly. Back home I played a little around with flipping an image without Seppl being in there, that I had taken during the session. Because the camera was on the tripod the two images matched perfectly. Now the conveyor-band creates a whole new scenery transforming Seppl‘s 5-0 into a whole new world.”

In addition to Lorenz’s image of Seppl. He had three other incredible images that were finalists, illuminated on the lightboxes in the exhibition, that were of different sports; BMX, skateboarding, and wakeboarding. His BMX image of Senad Grosic in Northern Ireland was recognized as the Masterpiece category winner. As well as his skateboarding image of Vladik Scholz for the Playground category. Lorenz gives all his appreciation of this recognition to his snowboarding photography background, saying that, “When you shoot really good snowboard images, you have to understand snowboarding. That sweet spot happening. I learned this from snowboarding photography.”

Photo Credit: Emil Sollie/Red Bull Illume

Photo Credit: Daniel Bernstal/Red Bull Illume

Photo Credit: Daniel Bernstal/Red Bull Illume

Photo Credit: Matt Georges/Red Bull Illume

The theme of diversity in these styles of photography rang throughout the night with other photographers SNOWBOARDER magazine is very familiar with and that is of photographers Matt Georges with a kitesurfing image, Emil Solie with surfing and Daniel Bernstal with two skateboarding images. It was a most impressive presentation and one fine evening for action and adventure photographers. Congratulations to all the finalists, the category winners, and Illume’s Overall & Energy category Winner Ben Thouard with this amazing image of Ace Buchan in Teahupo’o, Tahiti, French Polynesia. “Winning the Overall at the Red Bull Illume is the best reward I could ever dream of! I’ve been working on this personal project of mine for so many years now. Shooting underwater and trying to create new and different angle in surf photography has been my main goal. I’ve dedicated most of my time exploring below the surface the last few years. I released my book SURFACE with my personal work last year and now getting this award is a dream come true! I’ve been exploring this angle and patience was key to capture this moment. There are only a few chances to get the right conditions and be at the right place at the right moment for this kind of photos. Especially that it is not a common move in surfing. But when you are putting in the time, eventually good things happen I guess. That day I was shooting exclusively underwater, I went to Teahupo’o with my friends Michel Bourez and Ace Buchan. The light and the water clarity were awesome, conditions were all time for underwater photos. I’ve shot a bunch of photos from that day that are in my book. In the end, i realized what is the most important in photography is to create a body of work with your personal signature. It’s the best business card you can create. I started shooting underwater like many other photographers but I think I’ve put more time and effort into it, because I really believe there was something to create, also because conditions in Tahiti are unique. I’m super happy and honored about this award and the best advice I could give to any young talent is to try to find your path, believe in it and dig it!”

Photo Credit: Ben Thouard/Red Bull Illume

Overall, the Red Bull Illume award ceremony and exhibition unveiling was a dream-like experience. If you’re a photographer, you should aim to submit to this photo contest.

Beyond seeing this experience through this digital post, you should become one of the lucky ones to own a Red Bull Illume photo book. This limited-edition book features 260 images, a biography page for each of the finalists, and a behind the scenes description of their Illume image. Get them while you can. Gift your friends and/or family this holiday season with one. In addition to the world’s best action and adventure images from the last three years, another awesome thing about this printed book, is that proceeds to go support the Wings For Life Foundation; a not-for-profit spinal cord research foundation with a single mission to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!