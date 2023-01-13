A world class snowboarding contest was held in Blowing Rock, NC last month with Olympians and riders from all over the world showing up. The Red Bull contest was put on by North Carolina born and U.S. Team rider Luke Winkelmann to celebrate his home hill and put a rail jam on for the locals and visitors alike. X Games Gold Medalist and Canadian Olympic Team rider Darcy Sharpe competed alongside German Olympic Team Rider Annika Morgan before the New Year and the tricks course looked all time! Check out the videos and photos below!

Men:

1. Luke Winkelmann

2. Nick Fox

3. Darcy Sharpe

Women:

1. Annika Morgan

2. Grace Warner

3. Lauren Derminio