Absinthe Channel Zero—Teaser

Introducing the teaser for the latest Absinthe film, Channel Zero. Movie drops December 8 on all digital platforms and on Absinthe TV.

Featuring Nils Mindnich, Hans Mindnich, Wolfgang Nyvelt, Jeremy Jones, Ivika Jürgensen, Garrett Warnick, Clemens Millauer, Ylfa Rúnarsdóttir, Jamie Lynn, Estelle Pensiero, Sam Klein, Chris Corning, Skyler Gallardo, Tom Tramnitz, Roope Tonteri, Johan Rosen, Joon Ivanov, and Sammy Blaze.

From the Absinthe desk:

CHANNEL ZeRO: It’s the channel that’s not on your television. You need to go out into nature to tune into this frequency.

North American Premiere: Denver, Oct. 23-24, Back to the Block

World Premiere: Zurich, Oct. 22

