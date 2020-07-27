Academy Week at Woodward Copper

Summer shredding is alive and well in the Rockies, and Academy came through with video proof from their Woodward Copper week.

From Academy:

For the third summer in a row we hit up Woodward at Copper for some high end shredding. Lenny Mazzotti, Chad Otterstrom, Celia Miller and Logan Lauffer rip up the slopes with some help from Mike Green and Cody Holmes getting the shot. Thanks for the awesome week Woodward and we will see you next year!

