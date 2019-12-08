Alaskan Lines with Jamie Anderson and More—”Unconditional” AK Section

Logging some of the heaviest clips ever filmed by women in the backcountry, Jamie Anderson, Elena Hight, and Robin Van Gyn, alongside Charles Reid, score in Alaska for the climax of the Unconditional film. You can hear it from Jamie above on what the area not only means to her personally, but to snowboarding as a whole. Check out the latest section above, and don’t forget to check out the full movie on iTunes here!

