Alaskan Lines with Jamie Anderson and More—”Unconditional” AK Section

Logging some of the heaviest clips ever filmed by women in the backcountry, Jamie Anderson, Elena Hight, and Robin Van Gyn, alongside Charles Reid, score in Alaska for the climax of the Unconditional film. You can hear it from Jamie above on what the area not only means to her personally, but to snowboarding as a whole. Check out the latest section above, and don’t forget to check out the full movie on iTunes here!

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

