If you are not familiar with Olav Stubberud, just know he is probably a bigger pop culture icon than you can ever hope to be. A Norwegian photographer that sharpened his teeth in snowboarding, he is now a photographer to some of the biggest musical acts in the world.

Today, likely burdened with a little extra time during the lockdown, he has blessed us with a behind the scenes edit from LAAX while filming the Future of Yesterday, the 2018 TWS movie starring , , , , , , .

Highlights include Halldor Helgason interviews, jump-side antics, nonsensical double attempts, party footage from the Norway premiere and more!