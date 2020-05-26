Artists in Residence: Dave Banks

As a kid, Dave Banks, aka @robinbankz, got his first skateboard at age nine. He immediately was obsessed, both with skating itself, and with the graphics on the bottoms of the boards. A family trip to Vermont when he was twelve provided his introduction to snowboarding and he dove deep into the rabbit hole, cementing a foundation in which riding and creating are inextricably intertwined. This is a lucky thing for snowboarding, as Dave’s art and aesthetic have permeated all facets of the culture and industry (Dave has created graphics for Burton, The North Face, adidas Skateboarding, Nike Snowboarding…the list goes on and on).

Currently, Dave lives in Seattle where he has worked at Ride Snowboards since 2015 as the Global Senior Graphic Designer, cultivating the look and feel of the brand. His breadth as an artist and a designer is easily seen in iconic Ride board graphics (like the War Pig, Twin Pig, Machete, etc), bindings, apparel, and limited one-offs. One scroll through his Instagram, where both Dave’s professional and personal work provides a hypnotic reprieve from the general feed, and the influence that music has on his designs and drawings—notably an affinity for metal and darker jams—is clear, juxtaposed with a dose of nostalgia (see: Ride sales meetings t-shirts featuring 80’s and 90’s TV and cartoon icons). This would be enough on its own to enjoy what Dave makes, but he pushes the envelope further with designs juiced with an informed and clever commentary. A skeleton obsessed with its own cell phone head. Perfectly kearned slogans sharing political POV. In short, his work resonates, so hop on a Twin Pig, flip through the Ride catalog, or go enjoy his t-shirt designs, stickers, lock ups, and illustrations that he regularly shares online. – Mary Walsh

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.