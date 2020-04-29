Artists in Residence: Nikki Goodwin



Living in the snowboarding mecca of Banff, Alberta surrounded by the peaks of the Canadian Rockies, Nikki Goodwin finds inspiration in the aesthetics of nature. Her ink and watercolor work is as striking and detailed as it is playful; her subjects the flora and fauna found around her. A member of the esteemed and raucous Rude Girls crew, Nikki’s style on her snowboard is top notch and her sense of humor is second to none. There’s few people more fun with whom to take laps. Her inherent cunning comes through in her art; compositions play upon the region’s most iconic peaks and landscapes, intermingled with local wildlife in pieces like Rundle Bear and Castle Bison. While the intricacies of the drawings are beautiful on their own, there’s a childlike wonder and whimsy in Nikki’s art that is further captivating. Give her a follow at @nak.creative and next time you’re in Banff, be sure to stop by Rude Girls and pick up some of her art in sticker form.– Mary Walsh

Instagram: @nak.creative @naksnaps @rudegirlsshop



Hometown: Banff, AB, Canada

Home mountain: Sunshine Village, Banff

Preferred medium(s): Watercolour, ink



One tool of your craft that you cannot do without: My Staedtler pigment liner pens in various sizes, especially .05 and .3.

Favorite subject matter (in general and/or currently): Animals and landscapes of The Rockies.

All-time favorite snowboard graphic: Well I’ve always loved what Niche snowboards do with their graphics! But, I also have to say the Jess Kimura Pro from 2019 was dope!

Do you listen to music or anything when you make art? If so, what: I begin with listening to a piano playlist. Then I’ll mix it up with various podcasts, audio books or music. Currently digging Mac Miller’s Circle album.

Advice on how to get over a creative block: Reorganize, redesign your creative space.

Artists that influence/inspire your work: I’m inspired by the local creativity in Banff. I appreciate the diversity and talent we have here and that hugely influences my own creative spirit. I admire photography and lino/screen print. Both of which I’m terrible at, but would love to learn.

Any cool collabs, work, galleries, projects, etc. that you’ve done (or that you’re working on currently) that you’d like to share: I’ve been working on illustrating a children’s story I wrote a while ago…

Where can people purchase your art: Online via my Insta and website: www.nak-creative.com and @nak.creative. I’m currently setting up an Etsy shop too. If you’re in Banff—and you should come here—my work is also available in various shops in town. Every Wednesday in the Summertime at the Farmers Market in town is where you will find me, along with my fellow creatives.