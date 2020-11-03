Atmosphere—With Jake Blauvelt

A look into world-renowned professional snowboarder Jake Blauvelt’s life, career, and the past winter season. Snowboarding in British Columbia, Mount Baker, and hosting a grassroots snowboard event at a small mom and pop resort that he learned to ride at in rural Vermont.

Directed by Gabe Langlois

Cinematography by Gabe Langlois

Edited by Gabe Langlois

Produced by Jake Blauvelt and Gabe Langlois

Aerials by Dylan Ross, Jason Fentiman, Gabe Langlois, Shem Roose

Additional Cinematography by Freedle Coty, Ian Post

Additional snowboarding by Patrick McCarthy, Elena Hight and Shayne Pospisil

