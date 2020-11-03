Atmosphere—With Jake Blauvelt

A look into world-renowned professional snowboarder Jake Blauvelt’s life, career, and the past winter season. Snowboarding in British Columbia, Mount Baker, and hosting a grassroots snowboard event at a small mom and pop resort that he learned to ride at in rural Vermont.

Directed by Gabe Langlois
Cinematography by Gabe Langlois
Edited by Gabe Langlois
Produced by Jake Blauvelt and Gabe Langlois
Aerials by Dylan Ross, Jason Fentiman, Gabe Langlois, Shem Roose
Additional Cinematography by Freedle Coty, Ian Post
Additional snowboarding by Patrick McCarthy, Elena Hight and Shayne Pospisil

