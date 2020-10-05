Backyard Boogie Töö—Full Movie From Griffin Siebert and Friends

“I am in constant pursuit to capture that feeling you get riding with your friends on a powder day, or enjoying a fun session on a hand-built sidehit. It is that feeling that keeps drawing us back to the snowy mountains, that feeling of euphoria where time ceases to exist, and you are grinning ear to ear. I will forever be on the hunt for this illusive yet addictive feeling, and it is exactly why I will be snowboarding for as long as I physically am able. These relationships that are forged upon this feeling are priceless and my hopes is that this video gives you the urge to go out to your home hill, wherever that may be and make some memories with your best friends. Remember there is no correct way to slide sideways and at the end of the day the one having the most fun wins.”

Hope you enjoy

Let it snow

Much Love

-Grif

