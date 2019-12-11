Bataleon Presents ‘Toshiki Death—Fight For Liberty’

Lots of stomps, lots of style. We haven’t seen much from Toshiki Yamane in the past, but it looks like he has a pretty bright future. Give us Toshiki or give us death!

From Bataleon:

Toshiki Yamane rides with the confidence of a seasoned vet. His calculated approach and effortless style are conveyed in his riding. He maintains a soft spoken demeanor off the hill, but don’t let this young Japanese rider fool you, he is fighting for liberty from the system or organized snowboarding in Japan. This is ‘Toshiki Death – Fight For Liberty’.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!