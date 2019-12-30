Bear Opening Day: Off The Chains Required

Photos and words by Chris Wellhausen

Fresh tracks all day in So Cal? Inbounds? You think it would be a one in a million chance. And you know what? I suppose that it was.

With our sights set for Opening Day at Bear, a plump & juicy Thanksgiving storm presented itself to Southern California. A decidedly rare occurrence. Temps dropped drastically and so followed the elevations holding snow. On the eve of opening day, Jordan Small, Brent Futogaki, and I dialed our plans to meet at a crossroads at 4am and carpool up the pass to Bear Mtn. California Transportation made the official statement the night prior that only one road would be open and even vehicles with 4wd would require for chains. With the right vehicle for the job, the Ikänik 4wd sprinter van, Jordan Small captained the wheel as we charged into the mountains. As the predawn skies warmed up along the horizon, we took site of the first snow. The snow line was up the El Cahon Pass, at about 3000’. Jordan Small recalls, “We were greeted at El Cahon pass with the days first light which revealed 4 inches of snow on the ground. I had never seen this before in my life!” We exited the I-15, approached the pass through the desert. Hilarious sights of snowcapped catus’ guided us back up Hwy 18. RRRRRR…breaks hit. First traffic of the morning?, Ah it’s just Chain Control. “We recommend all 4wd with chains.” Thanks we say and we were on our way. I’ve seen over the years why Cal Trans has times where they enforce their rules on these So Cal passes. There is too high of a ratio of big toy trucks that are only 2wd and plenty of 2wd drivers who put their chains on the wrong set of wheels. Anyways, now we’re rolling up the pass through a winter wonderland that’s not seen very often around these parts. We’re in awe.

Little did we know, the pass would close down for the day just a few cars behind us. As we arrived into the Bear parking lot, we were joyfully relayed the updated snow report – 48.” That just pushed the Froth meter to redline. After booting up, we panicked out the van, up the stairs, over the Bear’s new deck in a rush to get to the chairlifts. Funny feeling struck as we saw the chairlifts and met no line. Really? We double checked that the wheels were spinning and there were riders on the chairs. We were hyped! The road closure affect. Pow lap after pow lap, uncrowded, and deep. Real deep. That was the case all day. It was one for the books. The parking lot scene was boasting with all the local homies, but that’s a story for another time. We were in disbelief as we rallied out of town. As we got closer to the pass down, we notice a thick line of cars with all their brake lights on. “Alright fellas, get ready to be patient, looks like we’re going to be here for awhile.” There was plenty to be patience for after a day like this. A couple songs into the paused progression of this road trip back to civilization and whattah yaknow? Traffic starts to break up and the flow gets us going downhill. A huge simultaneous sigh of relief was had by all and a bit of laughter as we left the pass back onto the 2 lane traffic to a sea of cars waiting to get up the pass for the weekend. Did this really just happen?! Good thing we have these photos to remind ourselves.

