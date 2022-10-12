This is ABOUT TIME, a behind-the-scenes series on the making of FLEETING TIME, Ben Ferguson and crew’s magnum opus of a snowboard film (coming soon to Red Bull TV).

After a decorated career as one of snowboarding’s favorite halfpipe riders, Ben Ferguson left the contest circuit behind to dedicate his time to filming in the backcountry. The last two years have been spent stacking footage for FLEETING TIME, his new feature-length film project that’s coming soon to a screen near you. Ferg’s journey from Bend, Oregon to becoming one of the world’s heaviest hitters in big-mountain snowboarding doesn’t just show how much this film means to him, but also how much he hopes it means for snowboarding as a whole.

FLEETING TIME will premiere digitally on Red Bull TV Nov 3-9, exclusively and for free following a North America film tour across October. For more information click here.

FLEETING TIME Riders: Ben Ferguson, his brother Gabe, good friend and Olympic Gold medalist Red Gerard, (one of Ben’s co-stars in 2019’s JOY), superstar-in-the-making Jared Elston, Bend legends Curtis Ciszek and Austin Smith, a handful of Japanese’s newest contingent of elite pros Ayumu Hirano, Kaishu Hirano and Raibu Katayama, female phenoms Hailey Langland and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and rounding out the roster with four of snowboarding’s biggest names; Mark McMorris, Danny Davis, Mikkel Bang and Travis Rice.

Locations: Oregon, British Columbia, Idaho, Wyoming, Alaska, Japan and California.