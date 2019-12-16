Benny Milam Wins Rock A Rail 2019—Video Highlights

Last weekend snowboarders from all over the world descended on South Holland in Netherlands for the 2019 rendition of Rock A Rail. In the end, Everybody,Everybody’s Benny Milam took home first for the men’s division in front of a huge crowd in The Grote Market, with Melissa Peperkamp taking it home for the women.

Full results below:

1. Benny Milam – USA
2. Jesse Augustinus – NL
3. Roope Rautianen – FIN

1. Melissa Peperkamp – NL
2. Henna Ikola – FIN
3. Miyon Yamaguchi – JPN

Best Trick: Simon Pircher – AUT

