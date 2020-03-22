We gotta say, hats off to the Beyond Medals crew for being ahead of the curve in getting a teaser out. After-all, what better time to announce a project than when you know everyone is stuck inside. A secondary hats off to the Euro-based Beyond Medals crew for naming their movie after the first self-proclaimed female American with celebrity status to discuss her problems with alcoholism and substance abuse. Substances abused in this Teaser? Mostly White powder.

Starring:
Kevin Bäckström
Tor Lundström
Sebbe De Buck
David Djité
Max Buri

Sponsors:
Monster Energy
Laax
Bataleon Snowboards
Capita Snowboards
Union Bindings
Riders Hotel

Music:
Small Million – Outro (Cathedrals)

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS