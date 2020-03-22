We gotta say, hats off to the Beyond Medals crew for being ahead of the curve in getting a teaser out. After-all, what better time to announce a project than when you know everyone is stuck inside. A secondary hats off to the Euro-based Beyond Medals crew for naming their movie after the first self-proclaimed female American with celebrity status to discuss her problems with alcoholism and substance abuse. Substances abused in this Teaser? Mostly White powder.

Starring:

Kevin Bäckström

Tor Lundström

Sebbe De Buck

David Djité

Max Buri

Sponsors:

Monster Energy

Laax

Bataleon Snowboards

Capita Snowboards

Union Bindings

Riders Hotel

Music:

Small Million – Outro (Cathedrals)