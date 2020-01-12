Tanner Pendleton’s Tribute To Ojo, Landline and A Crew Coming Of Age With Being Green

To students of nouveau shred culture the name Tanner Pendleton invokes reverence as he is the auteur behind the Vans team epic Landline and other highly stylized, yet starkly relatable new age classics of snowboarding cinema. With Vans filling the role of benevolent benefactor Tanner and his collaborators are able to deftly put art before commerce and the result is a cannon that is progressive and nuanced while still remaining stoke inspiring and populist. Tanners latest outlet Being Green, a 136-page, hard cover tome—also featuring photography by Oli Gagnon and Jake price among others—is both a tribute to their close friend and new school snowboarding icon, Dillon Ojo, who passed away in 2018, and a reflection on a period of time in the lives of a tight group of individuals sharing a common purpose as they come together to create Landline. The latter narrative is what ultimately proves transcendent as the gritty, candid images, more sniped than set up, invoke feelings inherent to all riders as we strap in side by side, share the slopes and commune atop the frozen earth.

With the imminent release of Being Green Tanner took a few moments to discuss with SNOWBOARDER the meanings and motivations behind the book and explain how riders can get their hands on a copy.

Why make the pivot from movie pictures to the still image with Being Green?

It has always been a dream of mine to put something like Being Green together. I am a huge fan of photo books. I keep them around my house and they make me feel cozy and comfortable. The period that I cover in the book is such a special time to me and filled with so many memories. Everything in Being Green is from when we were all together including Dillon and I wanted to encapsulate that. First and foremost I wanted myself and the team and everyone else to have it so they could always look back on it. When making a snowboard video it is really easy to get sucked into the process and it can seem like the world doesn’t exist outside of that. Since the images were taken, everyone involved has gone thru this crazy transformation in one way or another. It is just really special for me and for Vans to support it and to have this thing that looks back on that whirlwind.

Beyond Being Green serving as a totem for the Landline era, it’s creation was also motivated by the memory of Dillon Ojo.

Increasingly so. Having to edit Together Forever was really difficult. Looking at images of Dillon for Being Green was similar. It is strange. Maybe therapeutic in some ways. Yeah, this book is about the whole crew and everything but Dillon was such a magical person that I just want there to be a legacy. If Vans doesn’t put out this book then who will? It’s important that Dillon’s legacy gets seen. I think that every single photo that somebody puts up on the internet of Dillon or on social media is super important. That is another memory that people have to look back on. Especially Dillon’s mom. That photo that goes online could be a photo of her son that she has never seen before. And that can bring people joy. That was a huge component of my motivation.

Although our friends memory is invoked on every page, ultimately Being Green expands the discussion beyond Dillon or Landline to touch upon some of the more ubiquitous aspects of our shared passion for snowboarding as relayed in the words of Chris Roach, John Cardiel, Bryan Iguchi and others.

I’m not sure if anyone else will get this but the story in my mind is that the images thoughout the book are supposed to tell the coming of age story of these kids and encapsulate that period. I did the interviews that appear in the book for Landline so when I started to put the book together I already had the words. So while the photos document one generation coming of age, in the interviews riders like Guch are talking about his time coming up while shooting for The Hard, The Hungry and The Homeless. Cardiel talks about transitioning from skating into snowboarding and at that time meeting Chris Roach. I thought it was cool to be able to show one generations experience coming up in photos and another generations experiences in words. Their similarities and differences. It is crazy how well these guys get along. When Blake Paul and Guch go snowboarding there is a connection where they fire off of each other. The day that we went snowboarding at Squaw with Cardiel, Mike Ravelson and Danimals was insane right off the bat. They were all totally feeding off of each other and I don’t want to speak for Cardiel but you could tell it was a special day for him. May have been his first or second day back on a board.

Similar to Landline you focused on using pictures shot on film for Being Green. What is it about film that draws you to it?

A lot of it is nostalgia. All of the movies I watched when I started snowboarding were shot on film. Then there is the aesthetic. When I get film back from processing it comes back looking the way I wanted it to while I was shooting. There are times for sure when digital makes more sense but I think film is cool. Beyond what it looks like shooting film totally changes snowboarding trips. You can be more in the moment with film. I remember going on trips with a RED camera and at the end of the day going home and skipping dinner because I had to log footage. You aren’t even hanging out with the crew because you are on your computer staring at renders. With film once you are done shooting you put that shit in your backpack and can hang out. It feels so much better. For snowboard trips I can’t imagine going back to any other way.

Do you see yourself making any more books?

I don’t know. I like to take photos for fun so I don’t see myself doing that. If was super fun to make something other than a video. It was cool to see something else come to life in printed form. Growing up my dad worked at a printing press so I would go with him to work. When I went to the printing press I was blown away by the smell and that it reminded me of my dads old shop. It was really cool. I also feel like this was an insane opportunity with Being Green and it might never come around again. It was Vans who made it a possibility. Also I didn’t even think this book would be a possibility until I saw everyone else’s photos, like Oli Gagnon’s, Jake Price’s, Ian Boll’s and everyone else’s photos. Once they sent me their photos I knew we could make something cool. Also it was also really cool to get photos from Trevor Graves and Bud Fawcett and Scott Serfas because I grew up looking at their shots.

Isn’t there another piece of Being Green that goes beyond the page?

Yeah, we have a Special Edition of Being Green that comes with a vinyl 7-inch record. In the 80’s Dillon Ojo’s mom made really cool music and he always talked about wanting to remixing it for a video part. So the Special Edition comes with a record where one side is his mom’s original song from the 80’s and the flipside is the remixed version.

How can people find out more about Being Green and get a copy for themselves?

Beinggreen.shop for sure. We are also working on getting copies into stores. And the proceeds from all sales will go to the Dillon Ojo Foundation.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!