Boardslide Worldwide—Australia

Boardslide Worldwide is a new media outlet created by Austen Sweetin and Sean Lucey to host their collaborative work. As Austen describes the platform in a recent post: “We also want to use this platform to give back to the things we care about and a lot is happening right now so let this edit be a minor distraction to the serious issues facing the world right now.”

Their first release from Australia is dedicated to “the Black Lives Matter movement and to the Elders past, present and emerging from the lands of which this video was filmed on.”



More from Boardslide Worldwide:

A road trip to the Holy Bowly Down Undah. From Snapper Rocks and Angourie to The Snowy Mountains of Thredbo all the way down to Bells Beach we surfed, skated, and snowboarded our way down the coast. We met up with Blair Habenicht, Bryan Fox, Joel Paxton, Matt Hoy, Max Tokunaga, Phil Hansen, Forest Bailey and Miles Fallon to ride the Holy Bowly, skate every park we came across and surf our brains out for the ultimate road trip!

