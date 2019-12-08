bone zone the mo(V)ie

It has been five years at Brighton… and Ted Borland now drops the fifth movie from the Bone Zone.

“For me personally this year was special because I was hurt with a bad back for most of last year so I didn’t get to film much of a video part. I was also a little busy filming other people. So, I wanted to take the time this fall to get back into feeling good on my snowboard and try to film a bone zone part. I knew Phil and some other people were down to film as well so it was nice that it wouldn’t just be me screaming at logs by myself in the woods. Paul and Finder were really supportive in coming up every day and taking over the filming side so I could snowboard and I’m really thankful for those dudes. We got really lucky to get a good two week window in the upper zone once Brighton opened to make it all happen. I’m always thankful for Brighton and bone zone, but especially this year because I’m getting pretty old and I’m not sure how easy it would be to get in good snowboard shape otherwise haha. Now it’s time for the real winter to kick in and I couldn’t be more excited to see what else will happen this season.

Featuring Ted Borland, Parker Duke, Bode Merrill, Jeff Holce, Jill Perkins, Justus Hines, Pat Fava, Joey Fava, Jake Rose, Mark Goodall Pierrot, Jordan Morse, Cody Warble, Ryan Finder, Cooper Whittier, Denver Orr, Dylan Okurowski, and Phil Hansen.

Filmed by Paul Osborne, Ryan finder and Ted Borland.

