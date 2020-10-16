Boot Candy—Bent Metal Binding Works Team Promo Video

Bent Metal team season mashup!

From the Bent Metal desk:

“Boot Candy” features the BMBW team in an epic season recap full of powder, park, streets, fun, small, big, scary, floaty, thick and sick moments. A mix of natural noise, music and found audio puts you there with the crew and ready for winter adventures of your own; strap in, exhale, go… binding works!

Starring: Jamie Lynn, Blake Paul, Brandon Reis, Forest Bailey, Eric Jackson, Tucker Andrews, Estelle Pensiero, Naima Antolin, Cooper Whittier, Austen Sweetin, Phil Hansen, Max Warbington, Alex Lopez, Temple Cummins, Sean Genovese, Michael McDonald, Jesse Burtner, Al Grogan, Dusty Miller, Savannah Shinske, Jacque Lammert, Barrett Christy, Gus Warbington, Frederik Perry, Denver Orr, Bryden Bowley, Kaitlyn Farrington, Fredi Kalbermatten

Shot on location at Baldface Lodge, The Knob Project at Pine Knob Michigan, Quebec, Mt. Baker and all around the Northwest.

Video by Sean Lucey, Tim Stanford, Al Grogan, Jesse Burtner, Tim Zimmerman with a bunch more contributions.

Music: Tech Start Up – “Oil Panic”

techstartup.bandcamp.com

Live music by Jamie Lynn, Austen Sweetin and Tim Zimmerman

