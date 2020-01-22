Built on Boards: The People’s Champ—Ben Ferguson

If you know you know… and everybody knows.

From Burton:
Ben Ferguson developed his style on the slopes of Mt. Bachelor and became one of the most well-rounded riders in the game. His old-school style and grounded love of riding reminds us what snowboarding is all about.

Burton Ben Ferguson
Photo Credit: Burton

The Built on Boards series highlights our riders, employees, and friends who choose their own paths on and off the mountain, but remain connected through a mutual love of snowboarding. http://bit.ly/2ua0Nam

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018