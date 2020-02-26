The 38th U.S. Open has officially started! Semi-finals gets underway with a stacked field including Julia Marino, Laurie Blouin, Jamie Anderson, Silje Norendal, Annika Morgan, Hailey Langland, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Reira Iwabuchi, Anna Gasser and more! Enjoy!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SNOWBOARDER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!