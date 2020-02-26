Women’s Slopestyle Semi-Finals—Watch Below!

The 38th U.S. Open has officially started! Semi-finals gets underway with a stacked field including Julia Marino, Laurie Blouin, Jamie Anderson, Silje Norendal, Annika Morgan, Hailey Langland, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Reira Iwabuchi, Anna Gasser and more! Enjoy!

