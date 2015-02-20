California Sessions Coming Soon To Snow Summit & Mammoth Mountain

Before breaking out the Spring suit or gripping a fresh deck, strap in for the California Sessions.

The all-new series will feature some of the most surreal public access parks ever conceived at two of California’s most celebrated resorts – Snow Summit and Mammoth Mountain. Anyone searching for flowy features and limitless lines will enjoy the immersive, one-of-a-kind environs of the two setups, starting March 21-22 at Snow Summit, CA with the inaugural Full Circle hosted by legendary pro snowboarder Dave Downing and surf luminary Rob Machado. The event will pay homage to Snow Summit’s pedigree as the first resort in Southern California to build an in-ground halfpipe in collaboration with Tom Sims in the mid-80’s by rebuilding the original pipe with Downing and Machado’s input to create a course that emphasizes creative transitions, natural terrain, and accessibility for riders of all abilities.

Photo Credit: Provided by Snow Summit

Following Full Circle, Mammoth’s Happy Place will bring many of Mammoth’s greatest hits together in a standalone top-to-bottom park, April 17-19. Drawing influence from beloved setups like Superpark, Howly Bowly, Grenade Games, Friendly Gathering, Hit and Run and other famed proving grounds, Happy Place will focus on fun with plenty of jibs, jumps and transitions for lapping, sending, stomping and above all else, instigating stoke-induced smiles.

Photo Credit: Provided by Mammoth

Both events are open to the public and will include contests at each location, so if you prefer snow-covered slopes to sandy beaches mark your calendar for the inaugural California Sessions and keep an eye out for more details dropping closer to the events!

