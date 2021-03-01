CBD has made its mark on the world of sports, and it is likely here to stay. In 2018 the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) removed CBD from its list of prohibited substances. So, what does this mean for professional and amateur athletes alike?

Turning to CBD as a natural alternative is becoming more and popular among athletes and sports enthusiasts. Whether it’s for better sleep, increased recovery or simple pain management, CBD is thought to have a range of therapeutic benefits that could be great for athletes.

That being said, there are always reasons for caution, and for many athletes some of that concern is likely centered around drug testing. The removal of CBD from the list of banned substances by the WADA was a big step in the direction of cannabis reform, but THC is still banned, so caution is a smart move. So, how can athletes and sports enthusiasts who have concerns over THC still reap the benefits of CBD? The answer is simple, and you still have a wide variety of products to choose from; always turn to a broad-spectrum (or isolate CBD) products, backed by third-party lab test results is the best way to go.

What Is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many naturally derived compounds found in cannabis sativa and hemp plants. CBD, along with other cannabinoids have been thought to help with an abundance of health and wellness related issues, from pain relief to sleep aid to stress reduction. CBD is the often less known cousin of THC, typically known in relation to marijuana. However, CBD is vastly different than THC and offers different therapeutic properties that can benefit athletes without causing issues in the direction of drug testing.

CBD interacts directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system, or the ECS. This body system is known for controlling and contributing to things like mood, appetite, pain and inflammation. By interacting with the receptors within the ESC, cannabidiol is able to impact the body and brain’s response to a number of things. This interaction has proven beneficial for people from all walks of life, including athletes.

Differences in CBD ‘Spectrums’

Full-Spectrum CBD: Full-spectrum CBD refers to CBD products that are crafted using whole hemp extract. This means that the CBD products should contain every cannabinoid present in that hemp or cannabis plant. This means THC is also typically included. For athletes the presence of rare cannabinoids can be beneficial, but if you are looking to avoid THC a full-spectrum CBD product may not be the right choice for you.

CBD Isolate: A product labeled as a CBD isolate should contain only CBD. CBD isolates are pure CBD, meaning they are safe choice for athletes to use because they should be void of all THC. That being said, CBD isolate products are missing the presence of any rare cannabinoids – CBC, CBG and CBN among others – meaning an isolate product could be limiting some of the potential benefits.

Broad-Spectrum CBD: Broad-spectrum CBD products offer the best of both worlds for athletes. A quality broad-spectrum CBD product typically contains sought after rare cannabinoids but is free of THC. The presence of rare cannabinoids is thought to heighten the therapeutic benefits of CBD products, sometimes referred to as the ‘entourage effect.’ Using a broad-spectrum CBD product could be the most beneficial for athletes to reap all the potential perks of CBD.

High Quality for High Performance

When it comes to CBD use and sports, though popularity is one the rise, finding a reliable source is key to maintaining the momentum and transparency across both industries. Turning to CBD brands that are backed by third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure not only quality of your purchase but also the best way to fact-check label claims and potency. Not all CBD is created equal, so learning about what products serve your needs best and then turning to high-quality retailers will finding a marriage between CBD and sports simple.

