For many winter enthusiasts, hitting the slopes is a favorite activity. Whether you are a beginner or a black diamond connoisseur, a whip out or two is inevitable. A quick recovery from the sore muscles, overworked joints and possible bruises is key to getting back out on the mountain. So say hello to CBD.

More and more winter sport athletes and enthusiast are turning to CBD as a recovery tool and more. Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, CBD could help to manage the aftermath of a day hard powder turns or back country drop ins.

What Is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of many compounds found in cannabis and hemp plants. Cannabidiol is still in early stages of scientific research and studies, but thus far the anecdotal evidence is looking promising. CBD works directly with the human endocannabinoid system or ECS. This direct interaction can lead to reduced pain and inflammation through CBD’s communication with receptors transmitting messages to the brain. CBD attaches itself to the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the ECS which are responsible for sending transmissions to and from the brain and central nervous system. The ECS is largely responsible for bodily functions like mood, appetite, pain management, sleep and more. The interaction CBD has with the ECS and its receptors can go far beyond potential pain management for the avid winter sportsman.

How Could CBD Benefit Your Ski Season?

Pain & Inflammation Control: CBD can be a great recovery tool for skiers and boarders with sore muscles. Use a CBD topical after a day on the mountain for relief, and/or take some CBD oil before you start your run to keep the pain at bay all day.

Stress & Anxiety: Whether you are an adrenaline junky or not, winter sports can surely cause a thrill, but sometimes an accompanying factor is stress. If it’s your first day on the mountain or you are anxious about tackling that new run, CBD can help to keep the nerves at bay while allowing you head to stay clear. Unlike CBD’s cousin THC, there are no psychoactive side effects to CBD.

Sleep & Prepare: Having a good day on the slopes usually means you had a decent sleep the night before. Lacking sleep can lead to injury or worse when skiing, so waking refreshed is important. CBD can help to promote a restful sleep, leaving you ready for the day ahead.

CBD For Winter Sports Fans

There are a variety of products available today when it comes to CBD. Some of the most popular are CBD oils and tinctures, gummies and edibles, and topicals like creams. CBD oils are great for rapid relief, consumed sublingually and enter the bloodstream almost immediately. CBD edibles are a great choice for on-the-go consumption, usually perfectly dosed so you can find relief mountain-side if necessary. CBD topicals are useful for targeted application, meaning you can apply them to specific areas that are in need of relief. With the wide variety of CBD product options available, finding a reliable source is an important factor to consider.

