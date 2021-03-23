Cannabis has been used for its medicinal benefits for thousands of years. In the United States, California legalized cannabis for medical purposes in 1996. While cannabis has been around for a long time, it has recently received a lot of attention among professional athletes. In particular, athletes and doctors are looking at the ways cannabidiol (CBD) can help with recovery.

Athletes Are Now Able to Use CBD

CBD is one of more than a hundred cannabinoids. Unlike other cannabinoids like tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), CBD does not have any psychoactive effects. While jobs and athletic organizations do not allow THC consumption, CBD is often allowed. This was not always the case, which is CBD was less popular a few decades ago.

In 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) removed CBD from its list of banned substances. WADA’s policy recommendations are used by groups like the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee. In 2019, Major League Baseball removed all forms of cannabis from its list of banned substances. Now, cannabis products are treated like alcohol by Major League Baseball.

The Farm Bill Made Hemp Production Legal

The new buzz around CBD is only possible because of the 2018 Farm Bill. In 2018, this bill made it legal for farmers to grow hemp. While hemp is a form of cannabis, it has low levels of THC. Because of this, it does not produce any psychoactive effects. By legalizing hemp production, the bill made CBD production possible as well.

Researchers Are Finally Looking at Other Cannabinoids

Once hemp production was legalized by the government, researchers were able to research hemp’s medicinal benefits. Already, they have discovered more than a hundred different cannabinoids. CBD has been the subject of numerous studies because of its anti-inflammatory and anti-seizure benefits. Other than taking CBD for pain, many people also use CBD for conditions like anxiety and depression.

CBD Helps With Soreness, Pain and Inflammation

One of the biggest reasons why athletes want to buy CBD oil and CBD shots is to treat muscle soreness. After an intense workout, it is normal to suffer from muscle tenderness and pain. In a 2018 review of multiple studies, researchers found CBD could effectively treat cancer pain, fibromyalgia and neuropathic pain.

By using CBD for pain, athletes can get effective relief. The same 2018 review found that CBD had no negative side effects. Unlike opioids, the World Health Organization (WHO) says that CBD does not have any abuse potential. Because of this, athletes do not have to worry about becoming addicted after they buy CBD topical products.

Cannabis and CBD have been around for thousands of years, but it is only recently that scientists could legally research hemp’s benefits. Athletes could only buy CBD oil and use it in the last few years. Because of this, there is a lot of buzz around all of CBD’s potential benefits. Early research indicates CBD may be helpful for some of the following things.

CBD can alleviate anxiety and stress before major competitions.

Athletes can buy CBD topical products to treat muscles soreness, joint pain and localized pain.

With CBD shots, athletes can improve the quality of their sleep at night.

CBD can reduce inflammation following a workout.

CBD is a non-addictive way to deal with chronic pain.

Whether you want to buy CBD oil, tinctures or CBD gummies, there are a variety of ways you can use CBD. While topical products work well for localized pain, CBD shots can help if you want to alleviate anxiety or sleep better at night. By discovering the right administration method, you can see if CBD can help your athletic performance.