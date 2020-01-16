Chris Corning Lands First Quad Cork on Scaffolding Jump in Atlanta

…and everything else from the past month of contest riding.

With The Laax Open currently underway, X Games Aspen kicking off next week, and the Winter Dew Tour not far behind… we thought we would do a quick roundup of the last month in competitive snowboarding. Yes, we are a bit late with the Corning news, but it was the holidays and this is snowboarding… breaking news can wait when there is riding to be done, and lucky for us that has been the case. But in case you missed it… Chris Corning went psycho in Hotlanta landing a quad cork on his last run to keep his FIS top spot safe. As far as the venue, he couldn’t have put it down in a better place. He gets his own spot in the record books for the first quad in a contest on a scaffolding jump, and the USA heavy crowd in Atlanta cheered louder than I have ever personally heard at a snowboard contest… ever. Must be something about baseball stadium acoustics.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Photo Credit: Clavin

Next up in big news from comp halfpipe snowboarding, Australian SCOTTY JAMES IS STILL PERFECT. The dude has been having a Shaun White-esque experience with top finishes in every contest he has entered in the past year and a half. We haven’t looked up how many Shaun won in a row in the past, but Scotty is probably getting close if not surpassing him already (you have the internet, go look it up). While Japan’s Ruka Hirano and Yuto Totsuka gave James a run for his money in China’s Genting Secret Garden resort, Scotty still ultimately came out on a top with a score of 97.80.

On the women’s side, Japan and China took the top spots in Atlanta and China respectively. Japan’s Reira Iwabuchi went off at the Atlanta Big Air followed by her 15-year-old Japanese teammate Kokumo Murase and Canada’s Brooke Voigt. The United States just missed the podium in SunTrust (now Truist) park with Julia Marino finishing in fourth and Jamie Anderson taking a hard fall in practice before finals rendering her unable to compete. At the Secret Garden pipe finals in China with USA’s Chloe Kim currently sitting out of competition to attend Princeton, hometown hero Liu Jiayu took first with fellow countrywoman Cai Xuetong and USA’s Maddie Mastro rounding out the podium. We are stoked to have Liu Jiayu back in the ditch with her switch method, taking a year off after she won silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics, and she has made a strong push at the last two events. Notably not on the list so far for X Games, we will see if her last two finishes change that.

So what have we learned and expect going into the next few weeks on contest? NO CLUE. With the constant shuffling of top talent between filming, FIS contests, and the big three (X Games, Dew Tour, U.S. Open), it is hard to predict anything. What we do know is Canada’s Nic Lamframboise is a boss. He came out of nowhere in ATL and put it down. The crew representing Japan right now is pretty fearless, and the results have been showing that. The USA has a handful of men and women that can take any contest on any day, but so does Canada, Norway, Japan and a few other countries. We always want to see stylish riding first, but we will see what happens and what the judges reward over the next month and a half of contests. LAAX semis are currently on their way. Check back soon for the results.

