Combo 3—New Edit From the Simpson Brothers

With the novel coronavirus tearing across Europe, the brothers Simpson found themselves locked down at home in Morzine, France with nothing logged for their new project, Combo 3. Desperate times called for an extra creative approach, and the brothers, along with Joonas Eloranta and Anto Brotto, spent a week making the most of the spots in their hometown, and in the surrounding woods.

Featuring Jake Simpson, Joonas Eloranta, Joe Simpson and Anto Brotto.

Filmed and edited by The Simpson brothers.

From The Simpson Brothers desk:

Two weeks before full lockdown we were in our home town Morzine trying to decide if it was a good idea to go abroad. We had no shots for Combo 3 and we were starting to get antsy. With each country in Europe following Italy’s lead, we decided to stay at home. Joonas flew down from Finland for 7 days to join in the fun and stack as much as we could before the world went on standby! Conditions weren’t amazing, spots aren’t the kind to be envying, and Joe was pretty under the weather, and yet it ended up being the most productive week we’ve ever had at home. We really wanted Combo 3 to be well rounded so mid lockdown we went to work in the local forest trying to rack our brains for the weirdest most creative way we can get it done! COMBO 3 is what we ended up with.

We would also like to say that in these crazy, life changing times, let’s all show each other as much support as possible!