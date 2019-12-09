Contrast—Full Movie

The parts have been dropped, so why not have the sum of all parts in one place. Enjoy Contrast in full right here! Starring Bode Merrill, Desiree Melancon, Erik Leon, and Justin Keniston.

“The collaborative vision of CONTRAST is to pair progressive riding with a point of view and aesthetic that will not only provoke the stoke but also take the viewer on a more cerebral visual journey. By juxtaposing the ubiquitous experience of daytime riding with the darker hues and shadows inherent with after-hours exploits Contrast creates an ethereal viewing experience.”-Pat Bridges

Directed by Paul Osborne.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!