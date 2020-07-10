Dew Tour Live EP. 7—Danny Kass, Stale Sandbech, Mt. Hood Check-In And More

This week’s episode of Dew Tour Live is a heavy one. We’re going to be checking in with the one and only Danny Kass, the two-time Olympic halfpipe snowboarding silver medalist and snowboard icon. We’ll be dialing up Danny as he’s on assignment with the Snowboarder Mag crew in Oregon. We’ll also be calling up Stale Sandbech all the way from Norway to talk Dew Tour highlights, winning the team challenge for both Rome and Oakley, and much more. Stan Leveille from Snowboarder Mag is currently on-site at Mt. Hood to give us an update straight from the glacier, and to round things out, we’re going to go live with the Affinity Snowboards crew to get a look at their factory in Colorado, as well as their proprietary board technology, and get the scoop on what it takes to start a brand. Watch live below, and drop your questions in the comments for a chance to have them answered on-air.

