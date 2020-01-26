Day 2 From X Games Aspen 2020—A New Superpipe Contest Debuts

Day 2 featured the Men’s Big Air qualifiers and of course the superpipe session debut. No women’s disciplines to report on, but still plenty of action. Full sun turned into a perfect night of competition… and in case you missed it all over social media and ESPN, here is our take.

Men’s Big Air Qualifiers:

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Torgeir had the most stylish trick of the session, but did not break into the top spots to advance into finals. Max Parrot went Max Parrot with a cab triple 1600 and a back triple 1440, followed up by a stylish front seven double-grab to easily coast into the top qualifying spot. He was followed by Mons Roisland, Darcy Sharpe, Ryo Aizawa, Yuki Kadono, and Renne Rinnekangas who will all be heading into finals going down Saturday night.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

We got word that Max, Yuki, and Ryo were the only three to show up to the extra practice that went down late night last night, so look out for those three to potentially battle it out for the win alongside McMorris and the stacked field.

The Inaugural Superpipe Session:

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

What is the difference between the Superpipe final that went down on Thursday compared to Friday? Besides it missing Scotty James, not a whole lot. Presumably created to have more events on one feature (like knuckle huck and big air being hosted on the same mound of snow), the overall contest felt pretty similar to the night before. We aren’t going to complain about more snowboarding, but the specifications of the whole night were a bit confusing. Either way, some incredible riding went down and Taylor Gold walked off with the first ever gold of its kind. The entire podium (Gold, Pates, and Miller) were first time X Games medalists that mixed current standard pipe tricks with a bit of creativity, carving, and style. That being said, the trick of the night went to Danny Davis for the board plant assisted by SNOWBOARDER’s own Editor, Stan. You can call us biased, but it doesn’t matter. We get to write what we want.

