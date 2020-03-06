Day Three From Ms. Superpark At Eldora Mountain, CO—Photo Highlights

Day 3 Ms. Superpark Recap

Women of snowboarding… WHO TO WATCH FOR!

words: Stan Leveille and Mary Walsh

photos: Mary Walsh, Chris Wellhausen

You’ve seen the set up, the video from day 1 & 2 is out, and rather than a play-by-play of the action that went down on day three, we wanted to throw some shine on a couple ladies that have shown up at this event relatively known, and really left an impression with us here at SNOWBOARDER.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

Maddy Monty

Instagram: @splifmode

Home Mountain: Tyrol Basin, WI

Current City: Salt Lake City, UT

Sponsors: none yet (let’s get this girl some gear!)

In August, Maddy Monty moved from Madison Wisconsin to SLC, her eyes set on larger western mountains, deeper snow, and plentiful street spots. The Midwest rider’s towrope sensibilities have served her well so far. Her bag of tricks is deep and a winter spent taking laps in the Brighton and Woodward Park City parks earned Maddy her first invite to Ms. Superpark. Over the past few days at Eldora, Maddy’s explosive riding and proper style have turned heads as both riders and shooters have stopped to watch whenever she is dropping in. An up-and-comer in the truest sense of the word, Maddy’s just joined the Woodward Park City park crew and is currently sans sponsors, though she’s currently providing plenty of proof she’s ready to join the ranks of the rising generation of women’s riders.

How’s Salt Lake so far?

I really like it. I think it’s been the best decision of my life.

How has your experience at Ms. Superpark been so far?

This is insane. I’ve never seen this many women riding altogether at once. So it’s kind of crazy and it’s pushing me to do better, which is really cool. People are throwing down!

What are features that you have been enjoying?

I really like the quad kink up top and the tilted elbow rail. All the rails are super sick.

What’s the shred scene in Wisconsin like?

It’s all rope tows because we don’t have long runs, so we’re just on the rope all day. Each hill has its own little gang of kids and they will come to other hills and be like “Oh hey, what’s up?” and we all just kind of get together. It’s really cool.

What snowboarders inspire or influence your riding?

In women’s riding, I really watch Jill [Perkins] and a lot of the girls up at Brighton. I never got to ride with girls growing up. It was always just me and my dude friends, so, coming into this new group of women and seeing the women riding there, they’re all really inspiring me right now. My favorite rider in general would probably be Tommy Gesme. I really like his style.

You hit your first street spot this year, right?

I hit my first street spot in December and it was so insane. It was like riding park but times one thousand—so much adrenaline, so much more energy. I was like, “Holy shit! This is insane! I just landed that and we’re out here in the streets!”

Photo Credit: Kieth Rutheford

Abby Ronca

Instagram: @abbyronca

DOB: 5.19.05

Home Mountain: Big Boulder PARK, PA

Current City: Bethlehem, PA

Sponsors: CAPiTA, Union, ThirtyTwo, Flourcity Distribution, Crab Grab, Coal Headwear, Big Boulder Park

At only fourteen-years-old, Abby Ronca has skills that are much her senior. Growing up on the jib-laden trails of Big Boulder PARK, Abby has had honed her snowboarding skills on steel, developing a comfort with the consequential that is evident whenever she drops in. When it comes to rails, she’s composed and fluid, consistently adding technical variations to her bag of tricks. In 2019, at her first Ms. Superpark, the PA native wowed onlookers with an ability that belied the fact that she was still in junior high. Abby had no problem hanging with the ladies ripping around her and rose to the occasion during jib sessions. At Ms. Superpark 2020, Abby has continued to let her riding do the talking as she ticks of tricks on the various Woodward Eldora rails. With plenty of skill and ample creativity, Abby’s most definitely on her way up.

How has Ms. Superpark been the past couple of days?

Ms. Superpark has been a blast so far! It’s been great seeing all of the ladies absolutely throwing down!

What features in the Woodward park are you stoked on?

I’m super hyped on the quad kink next to jump three. I really like kink rails, so the DFD is another one of my favorites.

What riders currently inspire and influence your riding?

Pros I look up to are Jill Perkins, Tommy Gesme, and Drayden Gardner. I really get the most inspiration from all of my friends back home. :) Alex Caccamo, Ari Morrone, Liam Doyle, John Koch, and Wes Heffernan.

What is it like growing up riding on the East Coast? How do you think that contributes to what type of features you like to hit/what tricks you like to do?

Growing up on the East Coast always makes for a challenging season. We don’t get much snow, so until we get cold temps there’s usually just rails. However, Big Boulder is always a blast even with these weird winters. Be given all these creative rails has made me want to hit street in the future. The best part about riding on the East Coast are all of my friends. It’s like one big family:)

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Crystal Legoffe

Instagram: @Crashstal

Home Mountain: Mt. Sima, Whitehorse Yukon

Current City: Whistler, BC

Sponsors: Yuki threads, Yes Snowboards, Electric, Basic Supply Co, Underground Tuning

The first rider at this event to make me audibally ask “Who the hell is this, and why I have I never seen her before,” Crystal Legoffe came down from Canada with a mission to get in the sights of the American industry and boy, did she. Boosting jumps and hips with a long jester-tail hat, her style is fearless and controlled. Arider lik Crystal is the exact reason an event like Ms. Superpark is so exciting.

Is this your first Ms. Superpark?

It is.

What’s your impression of being invited to Ms. Superpark?

I’m really excited to be a part of the American snowboard community because I feel like it’s really dope hub, and being from Canada it’s not always easy to get into that scene. So getting invited to events like this is so much fun. We got really lucky weather. It’s a fun park, I couldn’t ask for more.

Is it cool to see some of the older generation of riders here?

Yes. I started snowboarding about six years ago and from the moment I started snowboarding I started watching Christy Prior. I pretty much told myself I wanted to snowboard like her. It’s so sick whenever she does anything and to finally meet her and ride with her has been amazing. I didn’t know as much about Desiree (Melancon) as much when I was still a jerry in the snowboard community but it’s been really cool hanging with people who have seen everything.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Ylfa Rúnarsdóttir

Instagram: @ylfarunars

Home Mountain: Klappen

Current City: Sjungarvägen, Sweden.

Sponsors: Nitro, L1, Appertif, Eivy, Stand Tall Shop

Ylfa, pronounced (Ill-fa) has been nothing short of a staple for the entire week. Born and raised in Reykjavik, Iceland, Ylfa first got her start snowboarding through a coaching gig at a Lobster camp in Iceland via Eiki Helgason. From this time, the Icelandic shred-staples told her if she was to take snowboarding seriously she should move to Sweden. She did just that, and according to her, it was the best decision she has ever made. More recently she has found her way to America where sh has been crewing up with Alexa McCarty and Niama Antolin. To say she has made an impression on us, and the entire field of riders would be an understatement.

Everyone is talking about Ylfa this week.

Ya?

Oh yes.

That’s so sick! So many of the girls here have that fire, you know? They don’t like it, they love. It’s the same with guys. Some love it, some like it. It gets me so happy to be here.

You were here visiting America and you extended your stay to come to Ms. Superpark?

Well, yes, Niama got me in through you. I ditched my ticket home. I was supposed to leave the day before Skolf but I got a message from Airblaster to stay for Skolf and I was so hyped. Then we met up with the Chooch crew, do you know them?

Of course.

They are so sick! We went out and filmed a few days, and then Niama came home from Oregon, and she told me to stay for Ms. Superpark. She is so sick, and we are twins, even though we don’t look alike.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Ellie Weiler

Instagram: @ellie.weiler

Home Mountain: Copper Mountain

Current City: Silverthorne, CO

Sponsors: GNU, Bent Metal, Gravitee Boardshop, Purl Wax

If the staff at snowboarder were forced to pick a standout from day one, We would be hard pressed not to choose seventeen year old Ellie Weiler. The first rider to really break the doors off the jump line wit ha tuck-knee backflip. Elliie’s riding is powerful, and there are few times where she straps in and doesn’t turn the heads of everyone in the close by vicinity.

First MS. Superpark for you as well, and you have really showed up. Can you describe your first time being here?

It’s been amazing to watch everyone ride and see all the girls progressing. It’s making me want to do so many things I never thought I would try. It’s such a cool vibe because everyone here wants to get better and watch everyone else. I haven’t met a mean person yet!

How was the set-up compared to your expectations?

I didn’t really know how big the jumps were going to be and I heard last year the jump was massive. So I had an idea of some stuff I wanted to do but I’m coming back from an ACL meniscus injury, so coming back, I want to push it but I also have to be smart in knowing what I can and can’t do. SO far though my body has been feeling really good and i’ve been able to try the tricks I want to try with a whole new set of people around me. The crew has been hyping me up and it’s been amazing.

Is there a way for the people at home to follow along with what you are up to? Do you film with a crew?

I haven’t gone on any film trips yet but it’s definitely on the bucket list.