Did 17-year-old Valentino Guseli and 20-year-old Kaishu Hirano break the world record for highest air out of the halfpipe this past weekend in Laax, Switzerland? With the contest being cancelled due to weather, the two riders still put on a show for the crowd that formed after the sun went down. Under the lights, they were boosting airs out of the first hit that many are saying broke the world record of Kaishu’s own 24ft+ air at the 2022 Winter Olympics back in Beijing. No word has come yet, but we can enjoy the clips over and over again. Record or not, this is absolutely huge!