Experience Spring At Snowshoe—Everything From Goggle Tans to Night Riding and More!

Photo Credit: Provided by Snowshoe

CONDITIONS FOR SOME SERIOUS GOGGLE TANS.

Bluebird Days? Powder Days? Perma-grins? Yes! The annual March migration to Snowshoe for great spring conditions is dominated by T-shirts, costumes and sunglasses, but don’t put away your snorkels quite yet: over the past 2 seasons, March has proven to be our snowiest month, so come prepared for that surprise powder day!

Photo Credit: Provided by Snowshoe

Photo Credit: Provided by Snowshoe

A LOADED CALENDAR.

Concerts. Nightlife. Community events. Contests. To say there’s a lot happening at Snowshoe this spring would be putting it mildly. A few highlights: Ballhooter Festival 2020, our annual spring blowout going down Friday, March 13. And perhaps the greatest tradition of them all – the annual spring Pond Skim, splashing on Saturday, March 21. Competitors will be judged on both costume and style, so be sure to pack both. Register for the Pond Skim here.

Photo Credit: Provided by Snowshoe

DEEP SPRING SAVINGS – DROPPING NOW

What’s better than riding great spring conditions? Riding great spring conditions and saving big! Snowshoe’s value season, otherwise known as more-moolah-for-more-Aprés, kicks off March 16th. Along with that is the much-anticipated annual Ridiculous Pass sale that gets going March 5th. Check out all of the spring Deals & Packages, and get your Ridiculous Pass before they’re all gone (survey says, the sale will definitely, positively end on March 18th).

Photo Credit: Provided by Snowshoe

THERE WILL BE SNOW. GUARANTEED.

We think you’ll agree – there is no such things as too much snow. And even though March has been our snowiest month the last two seasons, we’ve got a solid backup plan, just in case Mother Nature should throw a curveball: meet the Mid-Atlantic’s Most Powerful Fleet of Snow Makers. This spring, Snowshoe is your safest bet for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast’s best ski conditions. We guarantee it.

Photo Credit: Provided by Snowshoe

SILVER CREEK NIGHT SHREDDING.

After you tear it up all day in the sun, catch the free shuttle and make some turns under the moonlit sky. State-of-the-art halogen lights illuminate trails from green to black, and terrain parks from small to XXL. With Spring upon us, be sure to get those final runs in at Silver Creek before it closes March 15th.

Photo Credit: Provided by Snowshoe

RIDE, RAGE, RECHARGE.

Even the most rabid powderhound will eventually need to reload. And at Snowshoe, you’ll have plenty of options. Session the Split Rock Pools, Yoga, or The Spa to make sure you’ll be ready to do it all over again the next day.

About Snowshoe Mountain:

This is Snowshoe – part pure adventure, part cushy comfort, 100% contagious happiness. Our three distinct areas all have personalities worth getting to know. With the perfect amount of vertical in all the right places. A slew of kickers, rails, and other flip-worthy features. Plenty of runs groomed with the same attention paid to top show dogs. And enough variety to keep things interesting from first chair to last.

Don’t believe us? See for yourself here!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!