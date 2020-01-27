Fake Snow—Cees Wille Full Part

We like Cees and his riding so much, we gave him an On Deck (his second) earlier this year in the print mag. Slightly edited for the web and video above, enjoy his riding from Postland Theory’s most recent project, Fake Snow, and learn more about him below.

I (WE) HAVE A FEELING THAT CEES WILLE WILL NEVER CEASE TO AMAZE ME (US). A sentiment that is not only punny, but true as all hell. If you have yet to familiarize yourself with his riding, I highly suggest you take a look into Postland Theory’s videos and get a lesson on how to make a name for yourself in Europe (Editor’s Note: JUST LOOK UP). One of snowboarding’s most notable Dutchmen, Cees has filmed building-to-building gaps that have not only landed him enders, but also a place in the conversation about up-and-coming snowboarders to keep an eye on. In putting my feelers out for intel on Cees, I was offered mostly sentiments about what a good energy he is to have at a spot, a quality that might sound cliche but is worth its weight in gold when you’re working to get clips. What’s next for this flying Dutchmen? Time will tell, but for now, let’s focus on this interview (full part). – STAN LEVEILLE (Mark Clavin)

I see you use the word, jow a lot. Is that a term only people from Holland use? Or just you?

Haha I said jo before. I actually got it from Artem [Smolin]. He told me adding the “w” made more sense. Jowww. So maybe it’s Russian.

You’ve said in interviews that you had bad balance as a child. How was this discovered?

I didn’t notice it myself. When I was really young I was just not able to stand still. Lil’ step back, lil’ step to the side, all the time.

If you eat oatmeal from Holland, is it Holland Oats?

Talking about John? Respect, John.

Your ender for Postland’s movie was gapping between two buildings. What makes this scarier than a traditional road gap, like say, the Baker Road Gap?

I guess it takes two completely different approaches. For example, the limited in-run and the gap itself. One is a small step-down and the other is a huge stepdown. Also, the kickout chance. Private property verses nature. Not to mention the (few) people that could complain that are driving on the road or the whole office building working behind their desks. We even had to convince a granny that didn’t speak any English to “land” (hahah) on her roof.



Would you rather have to switch fifty every rail before you could try another trick or only film boardslides for the rest of your life?

Switch fifties. I should try more boardslides!

If Postland is just a theory, when will it be proven?

Didn’t we?

Are you too old for an On Deck?

Ah maybe, I don’t know? Have you seen my video? Should be on SNOWBOARDER any time soon. Named Late Flower or Fake Snow (It IS FAKE SNOW).

Snowdomes or dry slope?

Domes. I’ve never tried dry slopes.

Most interesting thing about snowboarding in Europe that us Americans would never understand?

Passing multiple borders on road trips with different cultures and languages. I hope you do get to understand that one, because it’s beautiful.



I hear you were sad to part ways with your van that you had in Estonia. Why did you let it go?

Yeah, it was not easy. But on the other hand, I was so fortunate to have it in the first place. I took care

of it for five years and it got me through Europe and Russia. Chef drove mostly on LPG (liquid propane gas) and sometimes on benzine fuel. In a lot of EU countries, LPG is a thing because it has fewer emissions than diesel and it’s four times cheaper with the same millage. But unfortunately, there are no LPG’s available in Finland. Over the summer, I stayed in Helsinki and biked everywhere. I didn’t use the Chevy van as much anymore and I think it’s too big of a car for solo daily driving, right America? :)

What are you going to do to step it up this year, now that you have already jumped between two buildings?

Jump over another one? Nooo. I would honestly love to try ride some actual mountains! :) Gonna do a snow safety and avalanche theory course next month. I also have some street ideas that i would love to film!!

Nollie or Bali?

Nollies! But Bali sounds much more easy. :)

