Final Run Drama: Red Gerard And Jamie Anderson Snag Gold on Last Drops at Dew Tour

Mother Nature sometimes hands out participation awards to snowboarders, and at this years Dew Tour everyone was granted a spot in finals. With 30″+ falling on Copper in a little over 24 hours, slopestyle qualifiers were a no go… leading into weekend winner-take-all with an absolutely packed field. Saturday saw the men run a 17 rider final with just about every big name on the circuit, followed by a Sunday final for the women with eight of the most talented to currently strap in duking it out on the rails. While the weather might have gotten the riders into the finals, the top three would be decided by talent (or the judges depending on how you feel), and anyone that dropped had a chance to take it… but as it goes, arguably the two biggest names in competitive snowboarding took their respective thrones on the last drop. Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard put down their winning runs on their final try, which only furthered their current resumes into the rafters of snowboarding history.

Men’s Slopestyle Final:

Red Gerard, Brock Crouch, and Stale Sandbech… all at different stages of their career, ended up on the podium this past weekend. Red has been the face of slopestyle since his breakout win at the Olympics two seasons ago. Stale has been a staple on the contest scene for some time, racking up an impressive amount of top three finishes with no near end in sight. And Brock? Brock is on the hunt after battling back from a terrible avalanche injury and finding a lot of success recently amongst the contest scene. With mostly blue skies for the entirety of the finals, the riders had to maintain speed over the new snowfall while watching out for wind gusts.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Most got through the course without a problem, but coming up short on the final two jumps was a bit more common than the average contest. The park crew maintained as well as they could, which was a pretty monstrous task given the amount of snow, and Red ended up with the biggest score of the day. Channeling a McMorris-like run (which we know sounds odd considering McMorris is still at the top of his game and very much in the running at these contests) on his third and final drop, Red went from fourth to first in dramatic fashion capped off by his brother tackling him into the snow down in the corral. It was reminiscent of Red being tackled at the US Open just last year, which is the next stop for most of these riders unless they are contractually obligated to compete in the World Cup in Calgary this upcoming weekend. With a new course coming up and a new field of riders, if we were betting (isn’t it legal now?), we still aren’t sure who to put our money down on in Vail. But if it was YOUR money and not ours… any of the three from the podium above wouldn’t be a bad choice.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Women’s Slopestyle Final:



Women’s slope was foiled yet again! It felt like Mother Nature was mansplaining snowboarding contests to the women and didn’t let them finish. After the men ran in great conditions considering the week’s weather, the women had to deal with fresh flakes falling just as they were trying to start. Yes, it is an oxymoron for a snowboarding event to be thwarted by snowfall, but in Trump’s USA, these things happen. The fresh snow slowed down the eight competitors enough during practice that they could not clear the jumps, so the organizers turned the final into a five-hit rail line. With just metal between the ladies and a spot on the podium, the eight got to work at putting their best runs down sans airtime. You can watch the whole contest here, or you can just take our word for it on the late run drama. SNOWBOARDER’s newly crowned Rookie of the Year Zoi Sadowski-Synnott sat in third place after her final run, with only one rider left that could bump her out of the top spot. Jamie Anderson shuffled into first over Miyabi Onitsuka on the ensuing drop, but that wasn’t the rider Zoi was worried about. Anna Gasser then went from seventh to third on the final run of the contest, knocking Zoi off the bubble and snagging dew bronze—which sounds like the worst flavor of Mtn. Dew we could possibly think of but hey, it is still a medal.

Although this final wasn’t as exciting as it was billed, with women’s snowboarding unencumbered by the weather being the most fun to watch right now, the podium didn’t seem affected. It is really anyones game every time these ladies strap in. Klaudia Medlova could have podiumed but had a tough time on the course after lacing nearly every run in practice, and Hailey Langland just couldn’t crack the top three after putting up some impressive runs. We will take a longer look at this season’s competitive side at some point soon, but for now, we are just going to say keep an eye out at Vail. If the weather is good, the US Open could host one of the most progressive women’s slope events ever. Will Jamie take four in a row? Will Hailey bust out some NBDs? Will Laurie Blouin get a chance to drop in finals? Everyone trying to get on the podium for their sponsors before the year is up—and for the good of snowboarding of course—should make for quite the event. Keep an eye out for coverage right here!

