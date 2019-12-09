FLICKERING—K2 Snowboarding Intros Kennedi Deck and More

You like Subway? That’s art. So is this k2 video. Original riders, original spots. Enjoy.

From k2:

Staff Filmer Seamus Foster and Staff Photographer Marc O’Malley truly go above and beyond. In-between planned trips this past winter, they stayed on the road. They just wanted more. Marc and Seamus chased the snow. Quebec, Iowa, Illinois, Utah, Arizona – long days, longer nights. Jonas Harris, Dan McGonagle, Noah Peterson, Nick Erickson, Jody Wachniak, and Mark Wilson we’re on board and down for the missions.

We also looked at this project as the perfect way to properly introduce Kennedi Deck to the K2 Team. Born and raised in Saskatoon and relocated to Calgary, Kennedi’s talent is undeniable and her approach to terrain is unique and refreshing.

