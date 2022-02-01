Fractals are never ending patterns – the pictures of chaos

A pattern can be limitless. The potential is fractal.

FOR INSTANCE…

Snowboarding by Mark Wilson, Pat Moore, Melissa Riitano, Nick Erickson, Bar Dadon, Noah Brown, Gabe Ferguson, Sage Kotsenburg, and Parker Szumowski. Cameos by Noah Peterson, Jonas Harris, Dan McGonagle, and Curtis Ciszek.

Principle Videography and Edit by Seamus Foster

Additional Filming by Tyler Orton, Jon Stark, Logan Beaulieu, and Marc O’Malley

Photography by Jeremy Thornburg and Marc O’Malley