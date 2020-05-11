Fresh & Tracked: HALLDOR HELGASON ON SWITCH-UPS, CLOSEOUTS, WORKING OUT, AND MORE!

An extra-loose episode of Fresh & Tracked to kick off the week with Halldor Helgason where Stan and Halldor discuss diet, Iceland, working out, closeout rails, breakfast of champions and more!

