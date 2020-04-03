Goggles For Docs – Snow Goggles are Repurposed to Protect Healthcare Workers on the Frontlines

With lifts closed for the season, snowboarders and skiers in North America are finding ways to help out healthcare workers fighting the conoravirus pandemic with their currently-shelved gear. For hospitals all over the US, personal protective equipment (PPE), mandatory in shielding doctors, nurses, specialists, and staff from coronavirus droplets is depleted, leaving those on the frontlines vulnerable to contracting the virus. Desperately needed: eye protection, which is where Goggles for Docs comes in.

On March 27th, the idea to repurpose ski goggles for hospital use during the pandemic dawned on Mike Halperin, a skier and doctor at Jacobi Medical Center in New York City. As the epicenter of the outbreak in the US, NYC is in desperate need of PPE supplies. Halperin contacted his aunt and uncle in Colorado and asked them to send goggles to NY. His family ramped up efforts quickly, contacting friends both in The Rockies and beyond with a plea to help by donating their used snow eyewear. The outreach proliferated, eventually reaching Jon Schaefer, the owner and general manager of Berkshire East and Catamount resorts in Western Massachusetts.

View this post on Instagram #gogglesfordocs in action in NYC. #stopthespread A post shared by Goggles For Docs (@gogglesfordocs) on Apr 1, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT

Wanting to help out even more, Schaefer quickly set up a Facebook group to serve as the nucleus for getting the word out and organizing donations. Volunteers used Google Sheets to compile hospitals that needed goggles and track donations. While the healthcare locations were initially all East Coast-based, it wasn’t long before hospitals all over the US were added. By March 29th, Gogglesfordocs.com had been set up to further facilitate the process, providing a hub and easy-to-understand instructions for donating, as well as volunteering to help facilitate and grow the program.

“It’s virally growing,” says Schaefer. “Not only at the the volunteer side but on the hospital need side. We set up a system where we have an airgap between the hospital request form before it hits the website. We have a team of volunteers vetting requests. Yesterday at this time there were forty backlogged requests, we’ve processed through about twenty and now we’re at one hundred institutions.”

Both the supply and demand has been growing exponentially, which Jon says is both exciting and scary. It’s now more important than ever to keep the momentum going. “We hover right now at 80 or 90 percent fulfillment rate. What’s awesome about the volunteers, we joke, it’s like they’re like fight club. They’re ready to go. They just attack a new opening. California had a need of 900 this morning and California is down to about twenty.”

By the morning of April 3rd, a week since Goggles for Docs’ momentum started, over 10,100 pairs of goggles had been donated to different hospitals. Ski resorts, shops, and brands across the board, inlcuding Smith, anon, Giro, and Electric have also made donations.

“The brands have stepped up big time. I would say it’s about a 50/50 contribution [between brands and individuals],” says Jon. “I‘m now scared because just in this conversation we’ve received three more hospital requests and we need to rely on the crowdsource. We really need the volunteers to sign up, do the drop box locations, and get even more motivated and spread the word even more. Everybody’s got those three to six pairs–if you’ve got a family–kicking around, and that’s what’s required.”

Goggles have found a new home off hill because the highly contagious coronavirus can spread through airborne droplets and when doctors, nurses, respiratory technicians, and other hospital workers are treating patients, there is a danger of droplets entering the eyes. In addition to treatment (when low light lenses are ideal), testing patients requires eye protection (many testing locations are outdoors, making bright light lenses useful) and goggles are also necessary for hospital support staff. While snowboard goggles are not standard equipment when it comes to a hospital environment, they meet recommendations from the CDC for contingency in crisis. In this situation, where standard equipment is no longer available, the CDC recommends that medical professionals and hospital staff should “Use non-medical or medical safety glasses (“trauma glasses”) that cover the sides of the eyes.” Snow goggles provide that very needed coverage. And thanks to Dr. Mike Halperin, his aunt and uncle, Jon Schaefer, and a growing group of dedicated volunteers, hospitals from New York and New Jersey to Oklahoma, Oregon, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Maryland and more have received eye protection they desperately need.

“Credit goes to the whole team that’s pulled together and I think that’s really important here,” adds Schaefer. “The snowsports community is super motivated and has no qualms about diving into stuff. I think it’s a personality trait and people are attacking this, and it’s awesome.”

If you are able to contribute, go to Gogglesfordocs.com and the Facebook group, Goggles for Docs! to learn more, donate, volunteer, and ask questions. If you are a hospital in need of donations, fill out this Google Form to request goggles.

Further support Goggles for Docs by tuning into Facebook.com/reverb for virtual apres events to raise awareness and donations. Check out the Goggles for Docs! Facebook group for info and watch live at 4pm PST/7pm EST on Friday, April 3rd.