Graupel—294 Inches of Snow At Mt. Baker with Austen Sweetin

From the two that already gave us a celebrated edit from earlier this season (“Rooster Tail” now up for Short Film of the Year), Austen Sweetin and Sean Lucey team up for Graupel. “In the month of January an atmospheric river flowed straight into Mt. Baker, during that time they received 294 inches of snow and we rode as much of it as we could,” says Austen. All we say in response is Thank You. Enjoy.

